Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu begins, Talasani Srinivas Yadav offers Bangaru Bonam

The Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations got off to a great start. On behalf of the government, Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav presented the first Bonam to the Mahankali goddess. Despite the corona restrictions, a large number of devotees are flocking to see the goddess since morning and the authorities have advised the devotees to follow the covid rules. The temple committee conducts special pujas for the Goddess.


Authorities set up surveillance of the area around the temple with 200 CCTV cameras and 2500 police personnel. Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar visited the Mahankali temple and oversaw the arrangements for the Bonalu on this occasion. Authorities were instructed to see to it that the devotees were not in any trouble.

Earlier, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday issued orders imposing traffic restrictions near the temple today and tomorrow during the Mahankali Bonalu festival in Secunderabad, Ujjain. The restrictions will be in force from 4 am on the 25th till the completion of pujas and from 2 pm to 10 pm the next day.

