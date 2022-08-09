Security guard stabs colleague over dispute in assigning of duties

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a security supervisor was stabbed to death, allegedly by his colleague, following a tiff over duty assignment on Monday.

The victim identified as Arvind, worked as a security supervisor while the suspect Ravi, was a security guard in the same company.

On Monday, an argument took place between them over assigning of duties during which Ravi took a knife and stabbed Arvind indiscriminately. The injured was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.

A case was booked by the Dundigal police and investigation is on.