Security officer of Sabitha Indra Reddy shots himself

Hyderabad : In a shocking incident, a security officer on duty at Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy’s residence shot himself dead in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

The officer was identified as Mohammed Fazal Ali (49), a Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police who was serving as escort incharge for the minister, shot himself dead with his gun near a hotel in Srinagar Colony in Ameerpet area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis told media persons that the police officer opened fire on himself with his pistol. Fazal Ali came for the duty around 6 a.m. with his daughter. He took the extreme step around 7 a.m. after talking to his daughter over some personal matter. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The DCP said preliminary probe indicates that he committed suicide due to financial problems. Police have registered a case and took up investigation.