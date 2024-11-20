SEEEPC survey crosses halfway mark under GHMC limits

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing door-to-door Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey, over 11.10 lakh (45 per cent) families have been surveyed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Secunderabad zone of GHMC stands least with 36 per cent for their cooperation in providing details to the enumerators, and L B Nagar tops with surpassing 50 per cent.

According to officials, the enumerators initially visited households from November 6 to 8 to gather basic information. Since November 9, they have been conducting detailed surveys, collecting data on family members’ social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste-related details. Out of the total 24,68,716 households in GHMC, as many as 11,10,883 houses have been surveyed until November 18 (Monday). However, till Tuesday night, the GHMC released the cumulative data that it covered 12,59,161 (51.84 per cent) households so far.

As per the GHMC data till Monday 8 pm, the survey achieved significant progress across the Greater Hyderabad, with L B Nagar leading at 50.50 per cent completion with covering 1,93,926 households of total 3,84,021, followed by Khairtabad at 47.98 per cent with 1,56,794 families of 3,26,815, SCB at 46.96 per cent with 22,274 of 47,436 families, Kukatpally at 46.50 per cent with 2,40,960 of total 5,18,248 households, Seriligampally at 45.87 per cent with 1,63,746 of 3,56,999 families, Charminar at 43.84 per cent with 1,68,136 of total 3,83,488 households, and Secunderabad stands least at 36.54 per cent with 1,65,047 of total households 4,51,709.

Among the various zones within the GHMC, participation levels have varied considerably. The Secunderabad zone has emerged as the area with the least cooperation from residents, with only 1.65 lakh families prepared to provide the necessary information to the enumerators of the total 4.51 lakh families. “It has been observed that the Secunderabad zone is one of the densely populated areas with over 4.51 lakh residents next to Kukatpally with 5.18 lakh, which covers 2.40 lakh households; however, Secunderabad covers only 1.65 lakh families. This low participation rate poses a challenge in accurately capturing the socio-economic status of this particular zone, potentially leading to gaps in the data,” emphasised Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist.

Asif Hussain highlighted that the Charminar zone, an old city of Hyderabad, boasts a participation rate of 43 per cent, which is notably higher. Despite this, political, community leaders, and even the government often perceive the Old City as lacking engagement in government initiatives. Hussain emphasised, “This elevated participation rate indicates a strong readiness among Charminar zone residents to provide their information, a vital component for conducting a thorough and comprehensive survey.”

The GHMC officer said that as a part of the survey process, enumerators are filling out government-prescribed forms along with the mandated coding procedures. Monitoring officials, Nodal officers, and Zonal Commissioners are visiting the field to review the progress.

During this process, Zonal Commissioners were instructed to pay special attention to enumerators or supervisors with poor performance. They have been advised to take necessary measures to ensure that a higher percentage of households are surveyed effectively. On-site guidance is also being provided to ensure proper registration and coding as per government instructions, said the official.