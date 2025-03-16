Seethakka expresses concern over misuse of social media

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka has expressed concern over misuse of social media platforms and their influence on personal lives.

During a conversation with reporters at the Assembly on Saturday, the Minister shared that social media has caused her significant distress, particularly due to instances where her photos were misused, leading to emotional turmoil. “Certain social media posts not only demoralised me, but also hindered my political path,” she stated. The Minister pointed out that it is challenging for women to advance in politics, and even when they achieve a certain status, some individuals intentionally create obstacles through social media. She further claimed that the BRS party is utilising social media as a platform for spreading misinformation, asserting that false propaganda outweighs genuine news. “I have consistently utilised social media for positive initiatives, but this has now turned into an issue for me. Even with the extensive service I provided during the pandemic, the criticism directed at me persists.

The negative impact on families and personal lives through social media is escalating. It’s essential to address and combat the spread of misinformation, such as body shaming and digitally altered images,” Seethakka emphasised.