Seethakka to grace Int’l Women’s Day celebrations at FTCCI

Hyderabad: International Women’s Day celebrations will be at FTCCI, Red Hillson Wednesday. The theme of the celebrations is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress. It will focus on five important issues affecting the welfare of women and children.

The FTCCI Women Empowerment Committee is organising these celebrations by inviting successful women from various fields and conducting a panel discussion on the theme. Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) Minister Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Women & Child Welfare, Government of Telangana will be the chief guest. SnehajaJonnalagadda, IFSRegional Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India will be guest of honour. Ch Shailaja Kiron, Managing Director, Margadarshi Chit Funds Private Limited and Ms. Praveena Thota, Founder Director Women Envision Council for Entrepreneurship, GomayaPushpam will be Panelists.