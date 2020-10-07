Seized Rs 40 lakh belongs to BJP leader: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police along with Shamirpet police on Monday night intercepted two vehicles near Outer Ring Road (ORR) and seized Rs. 40 lakhs from the possession of four persons.

As it was being speculated that the money was being taken to distribute it to the voters of Dubbaka wherein a by-election is scheduled on November 3. Balanagar DCP Padmaja Reddy said that the preliminary investigations revealed that a seized amount of Rs. 40 lakh belonged to Raghunandan Rao, the BJP leader.

"We received intelligence about the money being transported, so we installed a checkpoint near the ORR. However, after a while a car which was moving in our direction stopped and the driver turned the vehicle.

Another car which was following the first car also took a turn. Suspecting some foul play our officers chased both the cars and after going a certain distance one person got down from the car and started running," the police official said.

"He was chased by our officers and the cars were also followed and after chasing for a distance both the cars were stopped and the persons were detained for questioning.

Initially they did not say anything about the money, but upon further investigation it was revealed that the money belonged to the BJP leader and they were instructed to hand it over to an anonymous person.

However, all the persons were arrested and they were handed over to the Income Tax department along with the seized money. The IT department will further work on the case and trace out the source of the money," added the officer.