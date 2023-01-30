Senior TN officials laud HMWS&SB facilities

Hyderabad: Senior officials from Tamil Nadu who arrived here on Saturday to study the practices adopted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) appreciated its quality of amenities being provided to consumers.

A release said Additional Chief Secretary (finance) Muruganandam, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Managing Director R Kirlosh Kumar and Chief Engineer Ramaswamy, studied the facilities being provided by the board. They include free water, addressing sewerage issues, IT services, redress of grievances.

The TN officials were informed that HMWS&SB has successfully deployed mini-jetting machines in the city, helping eliminate manual scavenging and convert labourers into entrepreneurs. "The board is providing safe and potable drinking water to consumers, for which it received ISO certification, said a senior HMWS&SB officer.

Muruganandam praised the procedures adopted by HMWS&B. He said "we came here to study the good practices and try to replicate them in Tamil Nadu".