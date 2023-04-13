SERVICE CHARGE IN HOTELS

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said its interim order staying the guidelines of CCPA, that prohibit the hotels and restaurants from levying service charges "automatically or by default" on bills, shall not be shown on the menu cards or display boards in a manner to mislead the consumers that the service charge has been approved by the court.



A co-ordinate bench stayed the guidelines while specifying that the service charge and obligation of the customer to pay it must be "duly and prominently displayed on the menu or other places". "It is clarified that the interim order shall not be shown in the display board or menu card in a manner to mislead the consumer that the service charge has been approved by this court," Justice Singh said.



During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that various restaurants are "misinterpreting the interim order" by using it to give legitimacy to levy of the service charge.

Both Associations were ordered by Justice Singh to produce an affidavit stating the proportion of their members who are requiring the service charge as a requirement on meal bills. The court further stated that the response must state whether the members would object if the term "service charge" were to be replaced with another term, such as "staff welfare fund, staff welfare contribution, or staff charges", in order to prevent consumers from assuming that the fee is being levied by the government.

"The affidavit shall also indicate the percentage of members who are willing to inform the consumers that the service charge is not mandatory and they can contribute voluntarily." The judge then listed the matter for the next hearing on July 24.

"For a long time, most of us thought that the service charge is being taken by the government. That is where the problem is because people think service charge is like a service tax. A consumer doesn't know the difference between service tax, GST etc. because people think it is being taken by the government. I have come across a lot of people who think like that," the court said.

The Centre had earlier argued that the recommendations were released in the best interests of consumers and urged the court to take the matter into consideration, including its plea for the vacation of the stay order. It had further apprised the court that certain restaurants were currently relying on the interim order to create the image that they are permitted to impose service charges.