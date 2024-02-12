Seva Bharathi Telangana organises 8th edition of ‘Run For A Girl Child’

Hyderabad: Seva Bharathi Telangana organised the eighth edition of Run For A Girl Child 2024 at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday. The run was flagged off by Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The run witnessed the enthusiastic participation of approximately 10,000 runners alongside their families, all coming together to support a noble cause.

It was conducted in three categories: 5km, 10km, and 21km. It started at the Gachibowli stadium and ended at the stadium en route to the University of Hyderabad. Approximately 1,000 beneficiary girls from the Kishori Vikas programme attended the event, showcasing cultural and self-defence skills.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Governor, emphasised the significance of initiatives aimed at empowering girl children, particularly in underprivileged areas.

Seva Bharati Telangana General Secretary Ram Murthy and Subramanyam Treasurer, Social Sector Sundhar Reddy, were also present during the event.