Seven arrested for robbery

Hyderabad: Seven people were arrested within 24 hours of a daring daylight robbery in Shankarpally near here, police said on Saturday. A gang of robbers on Friday made away with about Rs 31.50 lakh from a businessman’s employee here after ramming their vehicle into his car.

Rakesh Agarwal, a businessman, had deputed his manager Saibaba to collect Rs 40 lakh from a customer in Vikarabad. Saibaba hired the car of his acquaintance Madhu, who also drove it. Madhu had often accompanied him on trips to transport cash and other materials for the company. During investigation, police found that Madhu, suspecting Saibaba would be carrying large sums of cash on Friday, conspired with two old friends, who roped in others to form a seven-member gang. As planned, when Saibaba and Madhu were returning after collecting the money, the gang rammed their vehicle into the car.

Three members then assaulted Saibaba and decamped with the bag containing cash. While fleeing, their vehicle overturned. Other gang members following behind rescued them and escaped. Police first arrested the owner of the car that had overturned. Further investigation and alerts to Sangareddy and Shadnagar police led to the arrest of the remaining accused.