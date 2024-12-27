  • Menu
Seven Arrested in KPHB for Illegal Card Games

Seven people were arrested by KPHB police for playing illegal card games in Srinivasa Colony. Police seized ₹42,420 in cash, mobile phones, and playing cards.

The KPHB police caught seven people on Thursday for playing illegal card games in a flat in Srinivasa Colony. The police found out about it after getting a tip.

The people arrested were named Ramu, Vamshi, Rajesh, Manohar, Venkat Sivarama Raju, Srihari Raju, and Sitaramaraju. The police found ₹42,420 in cash, seven mobile phones, and nine decks of cards in the flat.

The police are now asking them questions and looking into the case. They warned that playing such games is not allowed.

