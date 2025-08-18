Sewage spill spells double trouble for Srinagar Colony in JH segment

Hyderabad: Afterthe recent heavy rains, the overflowing of sewage water has been creating double trouble for the residents in the city. Residents of one of the most posh areas of Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills have been facing difficulties due to lack of a proper sewage system in the area. Sewage overflow and drinking water mixed with sewage has been creating double trouble for commuters and residents of Srinagar Colony in Jubilee Hills.

Several areas throughout the city are facing ongoing waterlogging and sewage inundation in the rainy season. The onset of the monsoon season has worsened the situation, as rainwater combines with stagnant wastewater in already clogged drainage systems. The capacity of the drainage system, resulting in regular sewage overflows onto the streets in various localities.

According to residents, with the spell of rains, mud spread across the road and sewage water has been giving nightmares to dwellers forcing them to bear the stench emanating from the sewage water flooding across the area. Residents have been facing problems and are asking reasons for the delay by the authorities in solving the sewage overflow issue, even after the rains were stopped.

Sewage overflowing is never ending in Srinagar Colony, the road near the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple has been witnessing massive dirt water overflow. Devotees and commuters visiting the stretch are frustrated.

Moreover, the residents are receiving polluted drinking water which is not useful for drinking or any other purpose, they say.

“Overflowing sewage is a common sight in the colony which is close to busy roads. Commuters pass through the colony to reach Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills and Yousufguda areas.

“We residents are helpless. Whenever it rains, the dirty water overflows from sewerage lines and is stagnant for days. This issue has to be solved permanently,” said Venkatesh, a resident near the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Srinagar Colony.

Another resident, Vicky of Padmaja Enclave in the colony said that rainwater, overflowing drain and loose sand spread on the road is dangerous for the commuters, creating hazards. “For the last one week, we have been receiving polluted drinking water with foul smell. The water quality has worsened to the point where it is not even used for any purpose,” he said.

Residents say stagnated sewage has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes which has increased over here, as the sewage water gets accumulated in front of the houses, it is becoming very difficult to travel from that area.

Residents say several complaints were given to both GHMC and HMWSSB for the issue, but none of the officials are concerned to solve it and are playing blame game. They demanded to solve the issue at the earliest.