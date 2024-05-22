  • Menu
SFI urges immediate appointment of regular V-Cs

SFI urges immediate appointment of regular V-Cs
Highlights

Hyderabad: With the State government deciding to appoint IAS officers as in-charge Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) for universities, the Students Federation...

Hyderabad: With the State government deciding to appoint IAS officers as in-charge Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) for universities, the Students Federation of India (SFI) in Telangana has urged the State government to promptly appoint regular V-Cs.

Questioning the State government, SFI State Secretary T Nagaraju asked why IAS officers were appointed as in-charge V-Cs, especially when the government was aware that the tenure of regular V-Cs would end on Tuesday.

The SFI members demanded the immediate appointment of experienced administrators as V-Cs. They emphasised the need for appointments without political interference, ensuring social balance.

