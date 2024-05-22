Live
- YSRCP suspends MRC Reddy for anti-party activities
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
SFI urges immediate appointment of regular V-Cs
Hyderabad: With the State government deciding to appoint IAS officers as in-charge Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) for universities, the Students Federation of India (SFI) in Telangana has urged the State government to promptly appoint regular V-Cs.
Questioning the State government, SFI State Secretary T Nagaraju asked why IAS officers were appointed as in-charge V-Cs, especially when the government was aware that the tenure of regular V-Cs would end on Tuesday.
The SFI members demanded the immediate appointment of experienced administrators as V-Cs. They emphasised the need for appointments without political interference, ensuring social balance.
