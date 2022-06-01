Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences conducts free medical camp

Hyderabad: The Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences has been conducting the Free Mega Medical and Health Camp in the name of Dr Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan. The camp started from May 23 and will conclude on June 4. Under the guidance of the Managing Director, Dr Sarib Rasool Khan, the hospital is providing free medical treatment along with free transport and food to the inhabitants of the twin cities.

During the free medical camp, all the specialty and super specialty services of the hospital including registration, doctor consultations, treatment, lab investigations, radiological diagnostics, surgeries, postsurgical care and medicines are being provided completely free of cost including meals to all the in-patients as well as out-patients.

Free surgeries done in the camp include the caesarean section, hysterectomy, ovarian cysts, all general surgeries including Hernia and Hydrocele, gallbladder surgery, cataract operation, all fractures, knee replacement, hip replacement, bariatric surgery etc.

According to the organisers, daily more than 1,200 patients are visiting the out-patient ward and over 350 admissions are taking place with over 2,000 to 2,500 laboratory investigations. Daily 35 to 40 surgeries are conducted, and several other services were also provided for free.