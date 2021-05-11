Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav accepts Green India Challenge

Shadnagar: At the call of Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav planted saplings on Monday as part of the Green India Challenge and on occasion of his birthday in Aclasskhanpet village of Shadnagar constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjaiah Yadav said that he felt very happy to plant the saplings on the occasion of his birthday. MLA also urged the people of constituency to plant more saplings and also take care of them till they are on their own.

Later, the MLA also praised the Rajya Sabha member and congratulated him for launching the Green India Challenge. Shadnagar TRS party leaders, activists and others were present.

Oxygen cylinders distributed

Meanwhile, Murali Krishna Yadav, son of Anjaiah Yadav, along with Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar distributed oxygen cylinders to Covid patients on the day.

The free oxygen cylinders were distributed at the TRS party camp office in Shadnagar. Speaking on the occasion, Shadnagar ACP said that everyone should collectively fight the pandemic and extend help to the poor and the needy. He also urged people to follow Covid precautions and step out only if necessary.

Later, Murali Krishna Yadav said that people in Shadnagar constituency could contact the camp office if they urgently needed oxygen. He said that a new Covid ward would be set up at Community Health Centre in Shadnagar soon.

On the day, Murali Krishna Yadav donated Rs 1 lakh, Municipal chairman Narender donated Rs 50,000 and another person, Kishore, donated Rs 21,000 for setting up the Covid ward.

Municipal vice-chairman Natarajan, former Municipal chairman Vishwam, councilors Srinivas Goud, Pratap Reddy, Kanugu Anthaiah, GT Srinivas and Venkat Ramreddy and others were present.