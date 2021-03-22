Shastripuram industries shifting to Plastic Park

Maheshwaram: Hitting a final nail in the coffin of illegal industries case of Shastripuram, the government has set up a Plastic Park in a sprawling area of 143 acres at Mankhal in Maheshwaram Mandal under Rangareddy District. It is paving way for the units to shift their trades safely to a place where they can operate the business without a hassle.

Out of 179.32 acres of Industrial Park, a total 143.82 acres of area has been alienated for Plastic Park. The park was set up by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Limited to facilitate the industries to move their trades from residential areas and operate in a cluster especially designed to promote industries.

The land was allotted in survey no.182, 185 to 193 and 194 (P) of Tummaloor village that shares the boundaries with Mohabatnagar village close to Srisailam Highway no 765.

The entire industrial park in Mankhal is a DTCP venture with a separate layout of 143.82 acres for Plastic Park carrying a total 138 plots for setting up of plastic industries. In the Industrial Park, a total 35.5 acres of area is identified as UDL land as per the revised layout.

The rest of the 143.82 acres of spaces has been developed as a separate layout colossally for Plastic Park. This sprawling layout of 143.82 acres forms the entire plastic Park facilitating 1) Plotted area, 2) Road Network, 3) Open space, 4) Social Infrastructure and 5) Commercial area.

While the major chunk of 84.70 acres of Plastic Park has been designated as plotted area, a total 41.56 acres have been earmarked for road network. Besides, a total 10.79 acres of land curved out as open space, 3.60 acres of space for social infrastructure and 3.17 acres has been identified as Commercial area in the Plastic Park.

According to the officials, the process of allotting space for industrial units began back in January when the project was first grounded. "So far, a total 50 industries were allotted space for setting up different industries and the process is moving on further with several traders showing their willingness to shift their units from Shastripuram to Mankhal," said, Anjanayulu, Licensing Officer, GHMC, Rajendranagar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the high court recently took umbrage over the delay in shifting of industrial units from Shastripuram and asked the GHMC to issue fresh notices to the remaining units besides instructing the lower courts not to entertain the plea filed by the industries against the GHMC notices.