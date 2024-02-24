SHE Teams crack down on indecent acts in public

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams police have cracked down against indecent behaviour by couples in public places across the city. As many as 12 individuals have been convicted under various IPC sections for their engagement in inappropriate behaviours.

According to SHE Teams, in response to a public complaint, the teams have taken significant action against those who engage in indecent behaviour in public places. Recent cases have highlighted growing concern over some couples' disregard for public decency and the creation of nuisances in public spaces while engaging in indecent activities.

In a proactive move, Hyderabad SHE Teams conducted operations, resulting in the apprehension and subsequent legal action against individuals involved in indecent behaviour, including women. Video evidence collected by SHE Teams has been instrumental in the identification and prosecution of offenders.

In operations, a total of 12 individuals have been convicted under Section 70 (b) of the CP Act, with each facing a fine of Rs 50 for their inappropriate conduct. Additionally, two individuals have been convicted under 70(B) 290IPC 188 CP Act with a fine of Rs 1,250 each for their aggravated offence.