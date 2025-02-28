  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Shilparamam bags Gold Garden certificate

Shilparamam bags Gold Garden certificate
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Shilparamam at Madhapur has received Gold Garden Certificate and a memento for excelling in maintaining the landscape garden in the 8th...

Hyderabad: Shilparamam at Madhapur has received Gold Garden Certificate and a memento for excelling in maintaining the landscape garden in the 8th Garden Festival organised by the Department of Horticulture, Government of Telangana.

Yasmeen Basha, Director for Horticulture and Sericulture, handed over the award to Shilparamam’s special officer G Kishan Rao. The award was given to Shilparamam because of maintaining the landscape gardens with beautiful lush green lawns.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick