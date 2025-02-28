Shilparamam bags Gold Garden certificate

Hyderabad: Shilparamam at Madhapur has received Gold Garden Certificate and a memento for excelling in maintaining the landscape garden in the 8th Garden Festival organised by the Department of Horticulture, Government of Telangana.

Yasmeen Basha, Director for Horticulture and Sericulture, handed over the award to Shilparamam’s special officer G Kishan Rao. The award was given to Shilparamam because of maintaining the landscape gardens with beautiful lush green lawns.