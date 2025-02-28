Live
- Ganges Valley School hosts live SAMVADH on parenting in the digital age
- Gen Z: The skincare rebels redefining beauty standards in India!
- Kayadu Lohar’s unique PR strategy: Making her own memes!
- Key proposals made for Municipal dept in AP Budget, Narayana thanks Payyavula Keshav
- Jr NTR kickstart promotions for ‘Devara Part: 1’ Japan release
- ‘Chhaava’ sparks demand for Sambhaji’s life in school curriculum
- Disha Patani goes bold for Calvin Klein shoot
- Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys beach getaway
- Divya Bharathi flaunts in red saree
- AP Agriculture Budget 2025-26: Here are allocations
Just In
Shilparamam bags Gold Garden certificate
Highlights
Hyderabad: Shilparamam at Madhapur has received Gold Garden Certificate and a memento for excelling in maintaining the landscape garden in the 8th...
Hyderabad: Shilparamam at Madhapur has received Gold Garden Certificate and a memento for excelling in maintaining the landscape garden in the 8th Garden Festival organised by the Department of Horticulture, Government of Telangana.
Yasmeen Basha, Director for Horticulture and Sericulture, handed over the award to Shilparamam’s special officer G Kishan Rao. The award was given to Shilparamam because of maintaining the landscape gardens with beautiful lush green lawns.
Next Story