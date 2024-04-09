Live
- PM Modi accuses Congress of being anti-Ram, insulting 'Shakti'
- BJP poised for 325 to 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections
- Amit Shah poised to become Minister again
- Will it be thumps-Up for Trump?
- Hidden Lesson of Ugadi
- Krodhi- A year of mixed results. Challenging time for Govt
- Celebrate Ugadi-2024 to burn your Ego and jealousy
- Ugadi 2024 Recipes: 6 Traditional Dishes to Welcome the New Year
- Irked BRS leaders complain to EC against RaGa’s remarks on KCR
- HMWSSB ratchets up efforts to ensure emergency water pumping sans hitches
Just In
Shilparamam to celebrate Ugadi Utsavam today
Highlights
Hyderabad:Elaborate arrangements are being made to celebrate Krodhi Nama Samvatsara (Ugadi) at Madhapur and Uppal Shilparamam premises onTuesday by Shilparamam arts and crafts, cultural society.
Various cultural events, such as Panchanga Sravanam and dance performances, will be organised. Osmania University Telugu Department Professor Acharya Sagi Kamalakara Sharma will be participating in the event. Ritu Shobha, a disciple of Dr Himabindu Kanoj's troupe, will perform a dance in Madhapur. Additionally, Ugadi pachadi distribution and traditional food will be available at food courts in both locations, said a senior officer, Shilparamam.
