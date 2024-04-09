Shilparamam to celebrate Ugadi Utsavam today

Hyderabad:Elaborate arrangements are being made to celebrate Krodhi Nama Samvatsara (Ugadi) at Madhapur and Uppal Shilparamam premises onTuesday by Shilparamam arts and crafts, cultural society.

Various cultural events, such as Panchanga Sravanam and dance performances, will be organised. Osmania University Telugu Department Professor Acharya Sagi Kamalakara Sharma will be participating in the event. Ritu Shobha, a disciple of Dr Himabindu Kanoj's troupe, will perform a dance in Madhapur. Additionally, Ugadi pachadi distribution and traditional food will be available at food courts in both locations, said a senior officer, Shilparamam.