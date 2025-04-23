Shilparamam to hold summer camp from May 1 to 17

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Society is going to organise a summer camp from May 1 to 17.

A series of workshops will be conducted featuring diverse art forms such as Madhubani painting, Nirmal painting, Cheriyal painting, tribal art, clay toy making, and acrylic painting.

Additionally, sessions on Bhagavad Gita slokas will be held daily from 10 am to 1 pm. Interested participants can register by calling 8886652030 or 8886652004, according to a senior officer, Shilparamam.