  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Shilparamam to hold summer camp from May 1 to 17

Shilparamam to hold summer camp from May 1 to 17
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Society is going to organise a summer camp from May 1 to 17.A series of workshops will be conducted...

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Society is going to organise a summer camp from May 1 to 17.

A series of workshops will be conducted featuring diverse art forms such as Madhubani painting, Nirmal painting, Cheriyal painting, tribal art, clay toy making, and acrylic painting.

Additionally, sessions on Bhagavad Gita slokas will be held daily from 10 am to 1 pm. Interested participants can register by calling 8886652030 or 8886652004, according to a senior officer, Shilparamam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick