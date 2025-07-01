Shocked families frantically search for missing relatives

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd., located in Sangareddy district, following the death of 12 workers in a reactor explosion in a chemical unit.

Families of the persons working at the unit also had a scuffle with the police who denied entry at the destruction site. A family member of one of the deceased who also worked in the same factory said, “I completed my night shift when I got a call about the explosion. I did not find my nephew anywhere but later found him at the hospital. He was declared dead.”

Similarly, the families expressed their concern and demanded to know the whereabouts of their relatives.

Another member said he came from the city after he got the news of the blast. “My friend is receiving treatment in Pranaam Hospital currently. I was told he has internal injuries. They said he is out of danger. We came from Bihar. He had been working in the factory for the last six months,” he added.

Meanwhile, the officials indicate that the number of fatalities is expected to rise, as numerous workers remain trapped inside the factory. It is reported that there were more than 90 workers present in the facility at the time of the explosion. The injured individuals and those undergoing treatment in the hospital are in a critical state.