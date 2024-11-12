Sikhs showcase martial arts prowess at vibrant procession

Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees belonging to the Sikh community of the city took part in a mesmerising and colourful holy procession (Nagar Keertan) from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad on Monday. This was part of the ongoing celebrations of the 555th Prakash Utsav, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, which falls on November 15.

Around 20,000 devotees belonging to the Sikh community took part in a grand procession. The special attraction of the procession was Gatka, a famous Sikh martial art form performed by the Sikh youths hailing from Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha. Other Gatka Jathas from Punjab showcased thrilling performances, displaying extraordinary skills with blunt weapons, kirpans, and swords. Their breathtaking demonstrations captivated onlookers along the procession routes.

Apart from this, throughout the procession, the life history and teachings of Guru Nanak were displayed on a decorated vehicle with an LED screen. As part of the procession, the holy procession was taken out of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening and proceeded via Manohar Talkies, Clock Tower, Bata, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market, Alpha Hotel, and later returned back to Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the night.

A member of the GSS Prabhandak Committee said, “Nagar Keertan was marked with the carrying of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji (revered scripture of Sikhs) on a beautifully decorated vehicle, followed by Nishaan Sahebans (religious flag bearers) and demonstration of Gatka skills by youths from Punjab and Hyderabad. Shabad Kirtan was rendered by the Keerthani Jathas.”

“The main celebration that is Prakash Utsav is on November 15; on that occasion, Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) will be organised at the Exhibition grounds, Nampally,” he added.

“We loved being the part of the holy procession, where we offered prayers to Guru Nanak,” said Parineeti, a degree third-year student.

“For the past 18 years, my family and I have actively participated in this procession, especially to witness the mesmerising Sikh martial arts showcased by the youth,” said Harpal Singh, a devotee.