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Singareni workers to get Diwali bonus of up to Rs 1.10 lakh

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Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka announces Diwali bonus up to ₹1,10,250 for 38,000 Singareni Collieries workers and a 2.54% DA/DR hike for power utility employees.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka
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Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a Diwali bonus of up to Rs 1,10,250 each for eligible Singareni Collieries Company Limited workers, along with an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for power utility employees and pensioners.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said a total of Rs 419 crore would be credited to the bank accounts of around 38,000 eligible National Coal Wage Agreement employees on November 5.

The payout follows nearly Rs 600 crore disbursed earlier this month as a profit-sharing bonus. Singareni CMD Buddhaprakash Jyoti has directed the management to complete the credit process.

The bonus is applicable only to non-officer staff. Separately, Bhatti directed power utilities to raise DA and DR from 19.272 per cent to 21.815 per cent, an increase of 2.543 percentage points, with effect from July 1 this year.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Singareni CollieriesDiwali BonusBhatti VikramarkaTelangana Power EmployeesDearness Allowance Hike
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