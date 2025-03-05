Singer Kalpana attempts suicide

Hyderabad: Famous singer Kalpana attempted suicide by swallowing sleeping pills on Tuesday at her residence in Nizampet in Medchal Malkajgiri district. Concerned neighbours alerted the local association after noticing that her home had remained unresponsive for two days.

When attempts to open the door failed, they promptly contacted the police.

On information, police rushed to the house, forced the doors open, found the singer inside, and subsequently shifted her to the hospital. The police have reached out to her husband and family in Chennai. However, the motives behind her attempt remain unclear.

