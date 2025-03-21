SLBC tunnel rescue: Despite best efforts, no breakthrough

Hyderabad: More than a dozen rescue teams are facing significant challenges in retrieving the bodies of seven workers trapped under debris in the SLBC tunnel, despite the use of advanced technology in operations that have been ongoing for the past 27 days.

So far, only one body has recovered, with no breakthroughs in the rescue efforts. Officials stated that clearing the concrete debris inside the tunnel has been difficult, even with the deployment of conveyor belts, loco trains, and robotic assistance over the past 10 days.

Army General Commanding Officer Major Ajay Mishra, Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, and Nagarkurnool District Collector Badawat Santosh reviewed the progress of the rescue operations with officials from various departments involved. Senior army officers and rescue teams assessed safety protocols being followed at the accident site inside the tunnel.

Officials reported that water seepage continues to obstruct the rescue operations. Although high-capacity pumps have been deployed to remove the water, the conditions inside the tunnel remain unfavourable for locating the trapped workers. Rescue teams are on high alert, following instructions from Geological Survey of India officials. Efforts are underway to remove steel and soil from the affected area. Large rocks and cement debris are being excavated and transported out using loco trains, while conveyor belts continue to roll out soil. Authorities have brought in specialised machines and experts to tackle challenges such as persistent water seepage and dense debris.

State Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management, Arvind Kumar, stated that rescue operations are being conducted in five shifts daily. A dedicated communication system has also been established to monitor and coordinate efforts inside the tunnel.