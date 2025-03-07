Soaring fruit prices in Hyd pinch pockets this Ramzan

Hyderabad: With the advent of Ramzan, prices of fruits have shot up across the city. Usually during Ramzan, prices of fruits increase drastically due to various reasons including the high demand and supply gap. The demand for fruits like watermelon, grapes, oranges, pomegranates is high in the month.

Fruits have always been an integral part of Ramzan, be it at homes, iftar parties or as part of arrangements at mosques during the holy month, more for regaining strength immediately after breaking nearly 14-long hours of fast.

A lower middle-class family in the city on an average spends about Rs 200 on fruits per day in the month of Ramzan. This year, the surge in fruit prices is making it difficult for people to afford them in the same quantity as before. The prices of fruits have sky-rocketed in the last couple of days across the city markets.

The price of pomegranates has jumped to Rs 30 per piece from Rs 20 while grapes now cost Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kg instead of the earlier Rs 80. The price of apples ranges between Rs 30 to Rs 35 a piece. Oranges and sweet oranges, both popular choices for fruit salads and fresh juices, have also become expensive. Moreover, the pineapple also cost between Rs 100 and Rs 150 per piece depending on size.

Whereas, bananas are priced at Rs 80 a dozen while the prices of other fruits like watermelon, chiku, and guava have also shot up in the last week. Papaya is being sold for Rs 80 per kg, almost double of the earlier price. Sweet lime is sold between Rs 30 and Rs 35 each.

The customers said that the fruits that were offered at reasonable price ahead of the onset of Ramzan season are now being sold at higher rates at various fruit markets, which is completely unfair. “The prices have increased in almost all fruits. We are purchasing it at a huge bargain from the vendors,” said Shareefuddin, a resident of Tolichowki. Retailers attribute the price rise to reduced supply and increase in rates at wholesale markets. Syed Ifteqar, a resident of Nampally said “There should be a regular monitoring of the fruit prices in the city to deter wayward merchants from fleecing gullible people in markets.”

Observing such a hike in price on fruits, most of the people are seen visiting the wholesale markets and purchasing in bulk every 4-5 days, as they find it at reasonable prices.