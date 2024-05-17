Live
- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
Just In
SOT Police Seize Drugs in Two Incidents in Hyderabad, Four Held
The SOT police in Hyderabad have once again cracked down on illegal drug activities in the city. In a recent series of raids conducted in...
The SOT police in Hyderabad have once again cracked down on illegal drug activities in the city. In a recent series of raids conducted in Seshadrinagar in Kukatpally, 3 grams of MMBA drug was seized by the police. Two individuals named have been detained in connection with the case.
In another incident, the SOT police, along with Jagadgirigutta police, conducted searches in Tulsinagar. During the operation, 45 grams of ganja and 3 grams of MMDA were confiscated from two individuals. The police have arrested the accused and have registered a case against them. Investigations are currently underway.
These latest drug seizures are part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and abuse in Hyderabad. The police are urging the public to report any suspicious activities or individuals involved in drug-related crimes to help maintain the safety and security of the city.