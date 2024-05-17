SOT Police Seize Drugs in Two Incidents in Hyderabad, Four Held

The SOT police in Hyderabad have once again cracked down on illegal drug activities in the city. In a recent series of raids conducted in Seshadrinagar in Kukatpally, 3 grams of MMBA drug was seized by the police. Two individuals named have been detained in connection with the case.

In another incident, the SOT police, along with Jagadgirigutta police, conducted searches in Tulsinagar. During the operation, 45 grams of ganja and 3 grams of MMDA were confiscated from two individuals. The police have arrested the accused and have registered a case against them. Investigations are currently underway.

These latest drug seizures are part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and abuse in Hyderabad. The police are urging the public to report any suspicious activities or individuals involved in drug-related crimes to help maintain the safety and security of the city.