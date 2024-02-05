Souls of riot victims rest in peace post-Prana Pratishta, claims BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP official spokesperson NV Subhash on Sunday took strong objection to AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks on awarding the Bharat Ratna to veteran party leader L K Advani. He said the entire nation was elated when the government announced the highest civilian award to Advani. who has established credentials in his over five decades of public and political life.

Subhas said Advani had undertaken the rath yatra to create awareness among people about culture and heritage and was instrumental in making people come onto one platform for unity in diversity. He alleged that the Opposition, like the Congress and AIMIM had created disturbances whenever the yatra entered to stop as it was getting tremendous response from people. ‘The souls of people killed in communal rights during the yatra have hounded the Opposition, who repeatedly created hurdles in the construction of Ram temple. But the Modi government overcame all obstacles and constructed the shrine. ‘With the construction of the temple souls of people killed in communal rights will rest in peace.’

Subhas charged that people have died in riots because they were instigated by politicians like Owaisi; they have only one agenda to instigate their community for survival. ‘The founding fathers had agreed on a two-nation theory for a reason; people have chosen to stay in India and those who have left have been given second-class citizen treatment in Pakistan’.