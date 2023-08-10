  • Menu
South Central Railway to cancel A few trains

Hyderabad: To facilitate yard remolding work at Sakti in Bilaspur division over South East Central Railway, South Central Railway to temporarily cancel a few trains. Train no -17005(Hyderabad – Raxaul), will be temporarily cancelled on August 10, and train no -17006 (Raxaul - Hyderabad), will be temporarily cancelled on August 13.

