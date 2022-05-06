South Central Railway to run weekly summer special trains between Hyderabad-Jaipur

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during the summer season, South Central Railway will run weekly special trains between Hyderabad – Jaipur – Hyderabad.

Train no-07115 (Hyderabad–Jaipur), will depart from Hyderabad at 8:20 pm and will arrive at Jaipur at 5:25 am and date of the journey is on May 6, 13, 20 and 27. Train no-07116 (Jaipur–Hyderabad), will depart from Jaipur at 3:20 pm and will arrive at Hyderabad at 1 am date of journey is on May 8, 15, 22 and 29 and June 5, 12, 19 and 26.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer and Phulera stations in both the directions. These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class Coaches.