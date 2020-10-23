South Central Railway will be starting special trains to Aurangabad

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will be starting special trains to Aurangabad.

Train No. 07049 Hyderabad – Aurangabad Daily Special Train will depart from Hyderabad at 22.45 hours and arrive in Aurangabad at 13.20 hours on the next day. En route, these special trains will stop at Khairtabad, Begumpet, Sanathnagar, Hafizpet, Lingampalli, Ravalpalli Kalan, Vikarabad, Zahirabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Kumthakhurd, Ambika Rohina, Nageshwadi Halt, Wadwal Nagnath, Karepur, Murti, Parli Vaijnath, Gangakher, Prabhani, Manwat Road, Selu, Partur, Ranjani, Jalna, Badnapur and Mukundwadi Halt stations.

In the return direction, Train No. 07050 Aurangabad – Hyderabad Daily Special Train will depart from Aurangabad at 16.25 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 06.30 hours on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Makundwadi Halt, Badnapur, Jalna, Ranjani, Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Murti, Karepur, Wadwal Nagnath, Latur Road, Ambika Rohina, Kumthakhurd, Udgir, Bhalki, Bidar, Zahirabad, Vikarabad, Ravalpalli Kalan, Lingampalli, Hafizpet, Sanathnagar, Begumpet and Kahirtabad stations. These special trains will consist of sleeper class and general second class coaches.