South India’s first Redken Salon opened

Hyderabad is now home to South India’s First Exclusive Redken Salon which was launched as a grand affair at Kokapet on Saturday.
Mirrors Luxury Salons which is counted as one of the top luxury salon brands in the country, has earned the rare distinction of partnering with Redken, #1 professional hair brand in the US.
The launch was filled with loads of glam, glitter and starry sparkle as popular actress Raashii Khanna, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara, badminton star Srikanth Kidambi and others.
