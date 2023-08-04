Live
Southern Command chief visits Ordnance Factory, Medak
Hyderabad: Lieutenant General AK Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C, and Southern Command visited Ordnance Factory Medak (OFM) on Thursday to oversee the facilities available.
He was accompanied by Lieutenant General KS Brar, AVSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Dakshin Bharat Area, Sanjay Dwivedi, NDC, CMD/AVNL, K Sudhakar, CGM/OFM and Major General RS Sundaram SM, VSM, MG EME Southern Command. The OFM team gave them a comprehensive tour of the foundry shop, hull and turret shop, vehicle assembly shop, and final acceptance shop. OFM showcased the advanced testing facilities available at the factory. The visiting officials were also taken for a brief ride on a BMP vehicle.
OFMK further highlighted various ongoing Research and Development (R&D) projects aligned with the Indian army’s requirements and aspirations for modern military equipment.