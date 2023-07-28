Live
- Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
- Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
- Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
- AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
- Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on July 28, 2023
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
- CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur
- Floods hit Lankan villages
Special teams swing into action to speed up relief ops
NDRF, SDRF and Fire Service teams have been put on readiness to take up any rescue and relief measures in case of any emergency
Hyderabad: Special official teams have rushed to the heavy rain-affected districts in Telangana to speed up relief operations .
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari are monitoring the situation closely and giving instructions to officials to ensure flood victims are shifted to safe places and provide relief in the camps.
The Chief Secretary has already issued orders appointing IAS officers as Special Officers to several districts to assist the local district administration in relief operations in the flood-affected areas.
They are : Mulugu district, Krishna Aditya, Pollution Control Board member-secretary; Bhupalpally, SERP CEO P Gautham; Nirmal, Musharraf Ali, Excise Commissioner; Mancherial, Bharati Holikeri, Special Secretary, Department of Women and Child Welfare; Pedpadalli, Sangeetha Satyanarayana; Asifabad, Hanmanta Rao, Commissioner, Panchayati Raj.
The NDRF, SDRF and Fire Service teams have been put on readiness to take up any rescue and relief measures in case of any emergency. A special control room ( 7997950008, 7997959782, 040-23450779) to monitor the flood situation has been set up in the Secretariat.