Special teams swing into action to speed up relief ops

Hyderabad: Special official teams have rushed to the heavy rain-affected districts in Telangana to speed up relief operations .

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari are monitoring the situation closely and giving instructions to officials to ensure flood victims are shifted to safe places and provide relief in the camps.

The Chief Secretary has already issued orders appointing IAS officers as Special Officers to several districts to assist the local district administration in relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

They are : Mulugu district, Krishna Aditya, Pollution Control Board member-secretary; Bhupalpally, SERP CEO P Gautham; Nirmal, Musharraf Ali, Excise Commissioner; Mancherial, Bharati Holikeri, Special Secretary, Department of Women and Child Welfare; Pedpadalli, Sangeetha Satyanarayana; Asifabad, Hanmanta Rao, Commissioner, Panchayati Raj.

The NDRF, SDRF and Fire Service teams have been put on readiness to take up any rescue and relief measures in case of any emergency. A special control room ( 7997950008, 7997959782, 040-23450779) to monitor the flood situation has been set up in the Secretariat.