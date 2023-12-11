Speculation over Muslim faces becoming part of Govt continues

Hyderabad: With delay in choosing a Muslim face becoming part of the State government, speculation is ripe that the Congress leadership may be giving priority to youth in key posts, including that of an MLC.

Even as Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir’s name remains under circulation as possible Minority Minister, names of second rung and activists have cropped up and are being widely circulated in the social media platforms. While some of the Congress leaders citing the ‘fighting spirit’ Nampally candidate Feroz Khan who has lost to former Mayor Majid Hussain with a meagre margin have already proposed his name for Minister for Minority Affairs and giving him the MLC post on priority. “Feroz Khan who hails from Hyderabad has proved his mettle despite losing to Majid Hussain and you know how AIMIM wins. At least the party should consider his fighting spirit in the face of stiff hostility in his constituency, each time he contests. He is the one who could make the MIM taste their own medicine. Hence, he should be inducted into the State Cabinet to build up the party base in the minority community,” told a senior leader to The Hans India, who had earlier proposed his name following the party's win.

Amongst other leaders whose names are in circulation are Syed Nizamuddin, PCC spokesperson, Syed Azmatullah Husseni, PCC campaign convenor, PI Ahmed Nasir, AICC member, Indian Youth Congress election commission and Shaik Salauddin, Gig Labour rights activist. While Nizamuddin is a well-known face amongst the transport activists, he also remains active in the party activities. President of TS Cabs and Bus Operators Association (TSCBOA), he recently joined hands with other Associations to form Joint Action Committee representing hundreds of tour and travel operators in the State.

Azmatullah, former PCC general secretary, former National General Secretary of Indian Youth Congress and served as State President of NSUI in the undivided State. He is a well-known face amongst the youth of the State owing to his student activism. While PI Ahmed Nasir who is a brother of former MLC Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmad is also a renowned amongst the Youth Congress leaders not only in State but at national level.

Shaik Salauddin, who founded Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Unions and national general secretary of Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) even though not the Congress leader, has been well connected to the party. Ever since the Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi, Salauddin has continuously represented the case of gig workers to the party leadership.