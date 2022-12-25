Spike in demand for booster amid fears of Covid surge

Hyderabad: With the news of increasing Covid cases in various countries and also entry of the new BF7 variant into the country, there has been a spike in the number of people requesting for a booster dose of vaccine as people are thronging the nearest vaccine centres. Amidst the reports of a new variant creating ripples in countries like China, USA and others, the Covid restrictions and protocols have once again taken center stage. People who were least bothered to take booster doses of the vaccine are now lining up before the vaccine centres. According to the officials, the number of booster shots has increased during the last few days.

A senior official said that after Tuesday (when the reports came in about virus increasing and entering into India), the number of people coming to get the jab has in fact doubled. The official said that on Tuesday, while 718 people had come for booster dose, on Friday, the number has jumped to 2,294, which goes to show the fear the news had created among the people and making them throng the vaccine centres. Within a span of four days, the number of people seeking booster/precaution doses has increased three times to normal, the official added.

Along with the booster dose, there were people seeking first dose and second dose have also increased. Although the State had completed over 100 per cent vaccination of first and second doses, the floating population, which has so far not taken the vaccine can avail the facility. Presently, the State has 48 per cent of people, including 20 per cent from Hyderabad, taking the booster dose. M Karthik Rao, a private employee said that he had got the message on his phone to take the booster dose a month back. "I was not willing to take the vaccine as it was said that the Covid was over has become endemic but now with the news of spurt in cases, government asking people to follow Covid norms and doctors advising to take the vaccine I have decided to take one," said Karthik Rao. There are many who are planning to take the booster doses in the coming days as they feel that there may be a shortage in the coming days if cases increase.

The State government had urged the Centre to increase the supply of precaution doses. The state, until Friday, has 6,350 doses of Covishield, 7,33,180 doses of Covaxin and zero doses of Corbevax.