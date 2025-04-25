  • Menu
SRH Stars Light Up Illuzion Club

Hyderabad, April 2025 – Cricket fans were in for a treat as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players lit up the night at Illuzion Club and Kitchen, Jubilee Hills. The exclusive meet-and-greet featured Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Reddy, drawing a massive crowd of excited supporters.

The atmosphere buzzed with energy as fans interacted with their cricketing idols. Laughter, selfies, and chants of “Hi!” echoed through the venue, creating unforgettable memories.

The event celebrated the spirit of IPL and brought fans closer to their heroes, marking an electrifying evening in the heart of Hyderabad.

