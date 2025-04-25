Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
SRH Stars Light Up Illuzion Club
Highlights
Hyderabad, April 2025 – Cricket fans were in for a treat as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players lit up the night at Illuzion Club and Kitchen, Jubilee...
Hyderabad, April 2025 – Cricket fans were in for a treat as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players lit up the night at Illuzion Club and Kitchen, Jubilee Hills. The exclusive meet-and-greet featured Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Reddy, drawing a massive crowd of excited supporters.
The atmosphere buzzed with energy as fans interacted with their cricketing idols. Laughter, selfies, and chants of “Hi!” echoed through the venue, creating unforgettable memories.
The event celebrated the spirit of IPL and brought fans closer to their heroes, marking an electrifying evening in the heart of Hyderabad.
Next Story