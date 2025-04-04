Live
- Markets trim early loss as pharma stocks hog limelight
- Hyd records 4 mn sft of office space leasing in Jan-Mar
- Stormy Budget session adjourned
- Universities, Highways bills passed after marathon debate
- Kerala agri minister visits natural farming fields in NTR, Guntur district
- Stone laid for rock fill dam in Gap-1 of Polavaram project
- Fire breaks out in AP secretariat's second block; no casualties reported
- Sharmila alleges injustice to Muslims with Wakf Bill
- Religious fervour marks Haridhra Ghatanam at Vontimitta
- ‘Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025’ to strengthen India-US military ties
Sri Chaitanya School excels in NASA’s NSS Space Contest-2025
Highlights
Hyderabad: For the 13th consecutive year, Sri Chaitanya School emerged the World Champion in NASA NSS Space Contest-2025. A total of 25 countries participated in the contest and with the major contribution of 30 awards from the students of Sri Chaitanya, India stood at No.1 in the world with 60 awards.
Seema, director, said that Sri Chaitanya is the only school in the world to achieve cash prizes in this contest for three years successively, and expressed pride over students bagging world’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes.
