Sri Chaitanya School excels in NASA’s NSS Space Contest-2025

Hyderabad: For the 13th consecutive year, Sri Chaitanya School emerged the World Champion in NASA NSS Space Contest-2025. A total of 25 countries participated in the contest and with the major contribution of 30 awards from the students of Sri Chaitanya, India stood at No.1 in the world with 60 awards.

Seema, director, said that Sri Chaitanya is the only school in the world to achieve cash prizes in this contest for three years successively, and expressed pride over students bagging world’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes.