  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Sri Nityananda Trayodashi festival celebrated

Sri Nityananda Trayodashi festival celebrated
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Sri Nityananda Trayodashi festival which celebrates the auspicious appearance of Sri Nithyananda Ramawas was celebrated grandly on Monday...

Hyderabad: Sri Nityananda Trayodashi festival which celebrates the auspicious appearance of Sri Nithyananda Ramawas was celebrated grandly on Monday evening at Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills.

As part of the festival, “Nitai Gauranga Ashtottara Kalasha Maha Abhishekam” with 108 Kalashas was performed with a variety of fruit juices, flowers, “panchamritam”, “panchagavyam”, “sugandha dravyas”, etc.

Later in the evening, senior Prabhujis of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad felicitated the youth and congregational members who participated in the auspicious “Gita Marathon” and distributed copies of Bhagavad Gita and other Vedic literature.

A large number of devotees across the city participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick