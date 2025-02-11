Sri Nityananda Trayodashi festival celebrated

Hyderabad: Sri Nityananda Trayodashi festival which celebrates the auspicious appearance of Sri Nithyananda Ramawas was celebrated grandly on Monday evening at Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills.

As part of the festival, “Nitai Gauranga Ashtottara Kalasha Maha Abhishekam” with 108 Kalashas was performed with a variety of fruit juices, flowers, “panchamritam”, “panchagavyam”, “sugandha dravyas”, etc.

Later in the evening, senior Prabhujis of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad felicitated the youth and congregational members who participated in the auspicious “Gita Marathon” and distributed copies of Bhagavad Gita and other Vedic literature.

A large number of devotees across the city participated in the programme.