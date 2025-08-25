State BJP chief calls upon social media warriors to separate wheat from chaff

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President N. Ramchander Rao on Sunday emphasized that social media must be effectively utilized to convey the right message to the people at the right time.

Addressing the state-level BJP IT and Social Media Workshop in Hyderabad, he said the growing digital penetration across the country had turned every citizen into a media house, making social media a decisive tool in politics.

“In an era of information bombardment, people are finding it difficult to distinguish between truth and falsehood. This places additional responsibility on BJP’s IT and social media teams to ensure that accurate information about the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes reaches every citizen,” Rao remarked.

Highlighting the critical role of digital communication, Rao urged BJP social media warriors to consistently propagate the party’s ideology, government policies, and welfare measures. At the same time, he said, it was equally important to expose the failures and corruption of the state government. “Every post issued by the party must reach every household. Sharing, retweeting, and amplifying our message is not optional but mandatory,” he told the participants.

Turning to state affairs, Rao strongly criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for delaying local body elections for the past 19 months, terming it a violation of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. He alleged that during the earlier BRS regime, sarpanches were driven to suicides due to pending bill payments, and that the Congress is continuing a negligent approach toward grassroots governance.

He accused the state government of diverting central funds meant for rural development, employment generation, and infrastructure, and claimed these were being misused for corrupt activities. Rao also targeted the Congress for allegedly deceiving farmers by promising Rs. 15,000 assistance but delivering only Rs. 6,000. He accused the state of deliberately creating artificial urea shortages to tarnish the Modi government’s image on agricultural issues.

On the other hand, he said the Union government under Prime Minister Modi had stood firmly by farmers, working towards increasing their income and crop value through historic policy decisions.

Rao cautioned party cadres that while social media is a powerful platform, it is also like a double-edged sword. He warned against spreading false news, creating divisions among workers, or circulating misleading content such as fake YouTube thumbnails. “Such acts will invite disciplinary action without exception,” he asserted. Calling upon party representatives to dedicate themselves to constructive digital outreach, Rao said, “By taking our message to every home, we strengthen the party and reinforce the trust of the people.”