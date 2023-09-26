State BJP hails Guv for rejecting two BRS names for MLC seats

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday welcomed State Governor Tamilsai Soundrarajan’s decision to reject the two names proposed to be nominated under the Governor’s quota of MLCs. Terming the Governor was brave in taking such important decision, he said, “importance should be given to intellectuals, educators, poets, artists, social workers in the nominated posts under Governor and President’s quota.”

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier recommended several persons with criminal antecedents to the nominated posts of MLCs. But the Governor had rejected them. He said there is no need to appoint those serving to the KCR’s family under the Governor’s quota as MLCs.

Reddy alleged BRS gave tickets to ‘people without self-respect and were ready to kneel at the feet of KCR and his family. It is not fair to give nominated posts under the Governor’s quota to such people.

Additionally, the Governor has rejected the names of those who have changed several parties and serving only KCR’s family’.

Contrary to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nominated the names of those who are not related to BJP under the President’s quota, he said.

Vijayendra Prasad, a film story writer, and PT Usha, an international sports person, were nominated. The president has approved them. He said, “the Governor has done the right thing; it should be done that way.”