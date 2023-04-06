State BJP vows to step up ante against BRS govt

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has decided to intensify building movements against the BRS government's undemocratic and anti-people policies.

This was decided at a virtual meeting held by party national general secretary and Telangana party in-charge Tarun Chug. It was attended by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP and Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, BJP core committee members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other key party leaders.

The leaders discussed how to take to people the BRS government's dictatorial rule and anti-people policies to create awareness. They opined that the government has pushed the SSC students and parents into anguish with the leak of two question papers; also how future of 30 lakh unemployed left in the lurch with the leak of TSPSC question papers.

The core committee members felt TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's arrest reflects the undemocratic and dictatorial functioning of the government. The leaders decided not to get deterred by the government's attempts to create fear and fight back. They also decided to organise State-wide protests and to take a pledge at all polling booths on Thursday.

The leaders also held video conferences with the State secretaries, district presidents and district in-charges and key leaders. They opined that the government is acting in panic and helplessness to create fear targeting the party activists and leaders for political gains. However, they are certain that people of Telangana are set to bury the BRS.