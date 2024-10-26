State Cabinet to go into huddle today to discuss host of issues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened a cabinet meeting on Saturday to take some important decisions with regard to the implementation of welfare and development programmes and policy decisions on the Musi Rejuvenation project, special Assembly session, family digital cards, and BC census.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister finalised a big agenda to discuss important issues in the Cabinet meeting. The demands raised by the State government employees, which include the approval of Cabinet Sub Committee recommendations on GO 317 and clearances of all pending DAs (Dearness Allowances), were also included in the cabinet agenda. The recent visit of Ministers and an official delegation to South Korea to study the Han Riverfront Development project, proposals made by the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development for the Musi project, rehabilitation packages for the displaced from the Musi catchment area, and other project related issues will be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

The government would also take some policy decisions on the functioning of the Young India Skills University and the proposed Young India Sports University in the meeting. Officials said that the CM wanted to end the deadlock on some important issues, mainly the Musi revival project, local body elections and BC reservation, ration cards and family digital cards and their official use by the card holders, and other issues, by taking some crucial decisions in the Cabinet meeting.

A special session of the State Assembly to adopt a bill for HYDRA for which the government has recently promulgated an ordinance and discuss the Musi revival project was also proposed. The Cabinet will decide the schedule for the special Assembly session in the Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet would review the status of the works taken up for the construction of Young India Integrated residential schools in the meeting. Reports on the performance of the State medical and health wing and the road development works taken up by the R&B department would also be reviewed, sources said.