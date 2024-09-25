State DGP pats Greater Hyd’bad top cops for peaceful conduct of two festivals

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender stated that the two important festivals, Ganesh and Milad-un-Nabi, concluded peacefully across the state with over 15,000 police personnel deployed. Over 1.36 lakh Ganesh idols were immersed at 5,878 points, and as many as 330 Milad processions were conducted at various locations in the state.

The DGP said, “For the peaceful conduct of these festivals, elaborate arrangements were made, and all precautionary measures were taken. Guidelines were strictly implemented and the situation was closely monitored from the State Police Headquarters.”

For the first time, over 12,000 newly recruited Sub-Inspectors, who recently passed out from the Telangana Police Academy, along with Police Constables undergoing training at various centers, were directly deployed for firsthand experience of the Ganesh Bandobust arrangements, according to the DGP.

Dr. Jitender appreciated Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, and Rachakonda Commissioner G. Sudheer Reddy, along with their teams, for successfully managing the festivals. Expressing his satisfaction over the smooth passage of the Ganesh immersion procession and Milad, the DGP thanked all personnel of the police force for achieving this major feat. He also commended other departments for their cooperation in ensuring peaceful celebrations.

He noted that to maintain effective law and order during the festivals, many individuals were taken into custody as a preventive measure, and some cases were also registered. The DGP mentioned that in Telangana, Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi were celebrated on September 17, 18, and 19 respectively in Hyderabad City and some districts of the state. Foolproof arrangements were made with the cooperation of all other departments to ensure peaceful celebrations.

“A total of 1,36,638 Ganesh idols were immersed at 5,879 immersion points across the entire state with proper police bandobast. A Control Room was established in the DGP office, and the situation was monitored closely,” he added.

Dr. Jitender reported that over 15,400 personnel and 47 platoons were allocated for the state, including 10,000 police personnel, with 39 platoons for Hyderabad, 800 for Cyberabad, 800 for Rachakonda, and 2,400 and 1,400 forces in other districts to support law and order maintenance during the Ganesh immersion processions.

Moreover, a total of 330 processions were organized in the state to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi. A day before the Milad celebration in Narayanpet town, a minor scuffle occurred regarding the placement of a flag of one community near the statue of another community. Police acted swiftly to disperse the crowd and maintain effective law and order.