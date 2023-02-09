State to focus on mopping up internal resources

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the state government has released one out of three pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears to its employees and is taking steps to release the remaining two.

Replying on the budget discussion in the State Assembly here on Wednesday, he said, since the constitution of a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) is a policy decision, it must be taken in the cabinet and, he would take the members' views to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said that the State government is not going to impose any new taxes during the ensuing financial year. A cabinet sub-committee is working on mopping up funds needed from the internal resources. This includes funds from housing, revenue, the sale of unviable assets, and others. The government is certain of mopping up about Rs 20,000 crore by July this year.

He said that it had proposed Rs 12,000 crore for two BHK housing schemes, and it will be continued with the HUDCO funds also.

The minister said that the government has formulated the new sports policy, and it will be announced soon by the minister for sports. Similarly, a sports academy and appointment of coaches to the sports persons will be taken up to encourage sports in the state. Regarding the implementation of spouse transfers of teachers and the issues related to the GO. MS. No 317 would be looked into by the education minister, and appropriate steps would be taken, he said.