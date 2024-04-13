  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Stop ‘exporting’ Indian workers to Israel, says Owaisi to Centre

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi
x

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

Highlights

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that India stop "export" of Indian workers to Israel and bring back those who are...

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that India stop "export" of Indian workers to Israel and bring back those who are already there.

The Hyderabad MP made the demand while reacting to the government’s advisory to Indians not to go to Israel.

“Modi government has issued an advisory, asking Indians not to go to Israel. Why is India then sending Indians to Israel? If it’s not safe, then why are Indians being sent to a deathtrap? Is (PM) Narendra Modi taking personal responsibility for their security?" he asked on X.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said that Israel is "in the middle of committing a genocide and doesn’t care about the safety of poor Indians".

"The export of Indian workers should be stopped immediately, and those already there should be brought back," he posted.

In another post, Owaisi claimed that the Chinese Foreign Ministry snubbed Prime Minister Modi and rebuffed his request, asking why he doesn’t tell the country what the “prolonged situation” on the border is.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X