Stop indiscriminate cable wire cutting, operators warn govt

Hyderabad: Warningthat they would stop services, the cable operators on Saturday appealed to the government to stop indiscriminate cutting of internet cables in the State.

As part of their “Chalo Hyderabad” programme, the cable operators staged a dharna under the banner of ‘Federation of Aerial Cable Operators’ at Indira Park Dharna Chowk here on Saturday.

Expressing concern over the removal of cable wires the gathering at the protest programme, State MSO and Cable Operators Association president K Prabhakar Reddy said that the cable network system has become fragmented due to continuous cable cutting, and added that the operators had chosen peaceful protest to highlight their problems and the hardships being faced by thousands of families dependent on the industry.

While the government had responded positively in earlier discussions, urgent legal measures are needed to address the issue, he emphasised.

MSO leader K Kishore warned that if cable cutting measures continue in Telangana, the operators would be forced to call for a bandh. “If the destruction of the cable system does not stop, we will shut down services, leaving TVs and the internet silent across the State.”

He demanded the government’s cooperation to safeguard the livelihoods of cable operators and ensure uninterrupted services to consumers.