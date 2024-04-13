Stray dog mauls 4-year-old girl in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of stray dogs’ attack, a four-year-old girl was seriously injured after a stray dog attacked her while she was playing near her residence in Jeedimetla on Friday.

According to locals, the incident occurred while the girl, Ananya, was playing with other children in the neighborhood. Upon noticing the menacing dog, the other children rushed inside the apartment complex, but Ananya couldn’t make it in time.

Allegedly, the dog bit her on the head, causing grievous injuries. However, prompt action from those present in the neighborhood saved the girl, and she managed to escape with injuries. She was subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and her condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, residents of Dundigal municipality, including those in Bachupally, Nizampet, Shapurnagar, Jeedimetla, Qutbullahpur, Kranthi Nagar, and surrounding areas, have also raised concerns about the dog menace. They alleged negligence on the part of local municipal authorities in addressing the issue.