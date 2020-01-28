Stray dogs create havoc in Bowenpally

Bowenpally: Residents of Old Bowenpally are facing a serious issue for the last few months because of the increasing number of stray dogs in the area. Locals have complained that for the past several weeks, there is an increase in number of dog bites cases.

"People are scared to come out of their homes alone during nights. Stray dogs are also disturbing the sleep of the residents with barking and howling the whole night, "said T Dinesh, a local. Locals appeal the concerned authorities to find address the dog menace in the area.